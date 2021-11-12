Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €92.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAX. Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €86.97 ($102.32).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

SAX stock opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 63.98. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.45 ($71.12) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.