Student Coin (STC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.79 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Student Coin has a market cap of $28.79 million and $1.47 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00226217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00089617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Student Coin Profile

Student Coin is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

