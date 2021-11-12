Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of SPH stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. 11,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,294. The company has a market capitalization of $950.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.30% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $31,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

