Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMMCF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

