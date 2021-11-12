Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $552.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post sales of $552.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $544.70 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $571.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

