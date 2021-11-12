Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $552.00 Million

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post sales of $552.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $544.70 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $571.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.