Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Critical Review

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Domo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sumo Logic has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic -47.23% -21.03% -15.62% Domo -35.21% N/A -40.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sumo Logic and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 4 4 0 2.50 Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sumo Logic currently has a consensus target price of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 51.26%. Domo has a consensus target price of $95.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.38%. Given Sumo Logic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Domo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumo Logic and Domo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $202.64 million 9.26 -$80.30 million ($1.19) -14.29 Domo $210.18 million 13.12 -$84.63 million ($2.68) -31.99

Sumo Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumo Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

