Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,271.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $3.49 million and $43,271.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 45,861,266 coins and its circulating supply is 39,161,266 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

