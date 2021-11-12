SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.83 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $567.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

