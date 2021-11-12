Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

DHR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.47. 9,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.87. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.