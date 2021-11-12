Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $5.78 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 106,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.9% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,476,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

