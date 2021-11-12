Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $72.02 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,096,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,021,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 11.1% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.87. 13,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,412. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

