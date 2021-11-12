Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122,991 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,258,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.2% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,080,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $241,134,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,926. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $225.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

