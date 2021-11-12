Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,371. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

