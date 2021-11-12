Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RXI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.26. 3,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,066. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $143.66 and a 12-month high of $187.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.17.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.