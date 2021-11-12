Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ SUNW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 1,722,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,877. Sunworks has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $29.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $158.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunworks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Sunworks worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

