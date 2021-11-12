Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $15.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUUIF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

SUUIF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

