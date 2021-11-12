Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.31, but opened at $53.24. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Surmodics shares last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 99 shares changing hands.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $136,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $343,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,792 shares of company stock worth $884,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Surmodics by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Surmodics by 129.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 184,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $692.21 million, a P/E ratio of 499.05, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.