Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 17,459 Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Calyxt by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calyxt by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calyxt by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $136.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLXT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

In other Calyxt news, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

