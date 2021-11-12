SVB Leerink Comments on Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.51). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,204,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,432,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027 in the last 90 days.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

