SVB Leerink Comments on Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($4.85) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.15). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

TPTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.74. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after buying an additional 315,322 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 862,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,283,000 after buying an additional 53,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

