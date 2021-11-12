SVB Leerink Cuts AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $37.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

ALVR stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that AlloVir will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Agustin Melian sold 18,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $446,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,311 in the last ninety days. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AlloVir by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AlloVir by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.