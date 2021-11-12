Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.0895 on Top Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $24.62 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,276,918.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79438244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00070684 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby's total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,945,425 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Swingby's official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby's official website is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

