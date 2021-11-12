Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $110.81

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.81 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,602,604 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76). Also, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £19,807.16 ($25,878.18).

About Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

