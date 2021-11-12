Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 791,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,467. The firm has a market cap of $138.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.

Get Synlogic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Synlogic stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Synlogic at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.