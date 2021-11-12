Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price Up 9.1% After Dividend Announcement

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.48. Approximately 51,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,650,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.