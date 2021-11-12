Targa Resources (TRGP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP):

11/10/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Targa Resources is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,672. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

