Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $53,099.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $145,465.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,523. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

