TC Energy’s (TRP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$74.00 price target on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.47.

Shares of TRP opened at C$62.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$63.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$51.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,080.24. Insiders sold 11,465 shares of company stock valued at $712,789 over the last quarter.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

