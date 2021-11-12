TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TCG BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

TCG BDC stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 46.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

