TD Securities Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRR.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.08.

CRR.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.45. 32,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,687. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.93 and a 1-year high of C$19.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.79. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

