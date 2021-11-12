TD Securities Increases Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$15.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VET. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.19.

NYSE:VET traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,845. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

