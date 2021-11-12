TD Securities Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

INE has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.38.

Shares of INE stock remained flat at $C$19.46 on Friday. 88,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

