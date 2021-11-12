Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

Shares of Tecogen stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,782. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

