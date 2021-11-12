Ted Baker (LON:TED) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a no recommendation rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of TED opened at GBX 131.90 ($1.72) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.90. The company has a market capitalization of £243.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of GBX 91.05 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

