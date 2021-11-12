Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TIIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC lowered Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.75 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

