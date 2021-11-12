TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Raised to $41.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. TD Securities began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.64.

TIXT stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 141.88. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,835,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 108,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,220,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,147,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

