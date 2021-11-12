Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Tennant worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNC. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,780,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 37,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tennant by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tennant by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tennant by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $701,905 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

TNC stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. Tennant has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

