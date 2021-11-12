Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $49.78 on Major Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $23.52 billion and approximately $826.41 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $49.78 or 0.00076628 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 949,803,434 coins and its circulating supply is 472,459,270 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

