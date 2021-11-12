Terracoin (TRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $533,940.37 and approximately $49.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,858.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $662.91 or 0.01038088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.95 or 0.00269263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00261649 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00028280 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

