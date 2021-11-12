Terry Alan Shirey Sells 8,867 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. 796,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Amundi bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,780,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

