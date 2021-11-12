Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,707,248. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,063.51 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $878.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $733.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.