The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $87.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.73. 11,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,145,000 after buying an additional 1,039,867 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $47,193,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $48,974,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

