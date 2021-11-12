The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

