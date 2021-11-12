The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $87.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 154,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.