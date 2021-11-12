The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $419.29.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $402.34 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

