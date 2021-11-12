The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

NYSE GS opened at $402.34 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.