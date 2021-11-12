The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.32 million, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

