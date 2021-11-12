The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

