The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,782,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.47% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $187,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

