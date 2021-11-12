The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 1,505,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $44,871,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $126.08 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average of $128.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

